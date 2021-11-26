Kansas basketball loses on buzzer beater

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in heartbreaking fashion.

Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil hit a jumper at the buzzer to stun fourth ranked Kansas on Friday. Dayton beat KU 74-73.

DAYTON STUNS No. 4 KANSAS AT THE BUZZER 😱



First top-5 win for the Flyers since 1984. pic.twitter.com/IWgGZfpzQh — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2021

Dayton came into the game 2-3 on the year. The Jayhawks lead 11-1 less than four minutes into the game and took the same ten point lead into halftime.

The Flyers came roaring back in the second half, tying the game at 49 with 16:05 to play. Less than a minute later Dayton took their first lead of the game. They lead by as many as seven, pulling away to 68-61 with 7:23 left in the game.

A 12-2 Jayhawk run gave KU the lead back. They lead 73-70 with 1:05 to play. Dayton got a layup to make it a one point game, then a turnover. In the final play, David McCormack blocked a shot, but Amzil put up one more at the buzzer that bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard and then fell in.

Ochai Agbaji lead all scorers in the game with 21 points. Remy Martin and Christian Braun added 17 points each for the Jayhawks. Braun also had five assists, four steals and eight rebounds. Four players scored in double figures for Dayton.

Kansas falls to 4-1 with the loss. They’ll play in the third place game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 28.