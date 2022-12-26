LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Off for holiday break, Kansas men’s basketball stayed put in the most recent AP Poll at No. 4 in the country.

The top five stays the same as most schools didn’t have games this week. Formerly-No. 6 Virginia falls seven spots to No. 13 after a loss to Miami.

Four other Big 12 schools cracked the Top 25: No. 6 Texas, No. 12 Baylor, No. 18 TCU and No. 24 West Virginia. Two other conference schools received votes: Iowa State and Kansas State.

Jayhawk basketball returns to the court on December 31 against Oklahoma State.