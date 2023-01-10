LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Undefeated in Big 12 play, Kansas basketball played host to Oklahoma Tuesday to try to keep the streak alive.

A late game run from the Jayhawks allowed Kansas to narrowly sneak past the Sooners, winning 79-75.

The start of the game was a defensive battle, as the Jayhawks held on to a 6-4 lead into the first media timeout four and a half minutes into the game.

The offense started to pick up after that. With under eight minutes to go in the half, Joseph Yesufu hit a jumper to give Kansas a 23-22 lead.

The two teams went back and forth the rest of the half, as Kansas took a 36-34 lead into the locker room.

Looking much like the first half, Oklahoma found a slim 61-58 lead with eight minutes to go. Then, the Sooners took off.

Free throws and layups took Oklahoma on a run as the Sooners found themselves with a 71-61 lead with five minutes to play.

Over the next few minutes, magic happened in Allen Field House. KJ Adams and Kevin McCullar Jr. led the Jayhawks on a 14-2 run, highlighted by an and-one basket from McCullar to take the lead with 42 seconds to go.

The two teams traded free throws as the Jayhawks held on to a 79-75 win.

Adams led the team in scoring with a career-high 22 points. Jalen Wilson added 17 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. 11 points and Zach Clemence 10 points.

With the win, Kansas moves to 15-1, 4-0 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks play host to No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.