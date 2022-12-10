COLUMBIA, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball traveled to Missouri Saturday for the Jayhawks’ first game in Columbia since the two teams renewed the Border War rivalry last season.

Kansas got off to a hot start and never looked back, defeating the rival Tigers 95-67.

After tying things up at 4-4 early in the game, the Jayhawks started their run. One minute later, Kansas already held a six-point lead.

Already up six, the Jayhawks went on a 9-0 run, jumping out to a 21-9 lead over the Tigers just five minutes into the contest. Just over a minute later, Gradey Dick scored his 12 point of the game, forcing a Tiger timeout with a 26-12 Jayhawks lead.

Scoring slowed from there, but the defense held strong. Through the first half, Kansas held a 50-33 lead.

The Jayhawks started the second half like the first, opening on a 9-0 run to take a 26-point lead with 17:42 to play.

Missouri started to claw back over the next few minutes, getting the score to 75-60 with seven minutes to play. The run ended with back-to-back scoring from the Jayhawks on fast-break opportunities.

Kansas started to pick up the scoring late in the game, getting out to 29 points with two minutes to play. The Jayhawks held on to the lead, finishing with a final score of 95-67.

Jalen Wilson led scoring for the Jayhawks with a spread-out 24-point, 10-rebound performance, with Kevin McCullar not far behind with 21 points. K.J. Adams Jr. finished 19 points, and Dick with 16. Dajuan Harris added six points and nine assists.

The Jayhawks move to 9-1 on the season. Kansas returns home next Saturday for a highly regarded matchup with a ranked Indiana Hoosiers team.