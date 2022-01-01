Kansas basketball wins seventh straight despite missing Martin

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 01: Davonte Gaines #3 of the George Mason Patriots passes the ball as Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 01, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas men’s basketball team took down George Mason on Saturday for their seventh win in a row.

The Jayhawks move to 11-1 overall and 7-0 at home on the year with the 76-67 win over George Mason. The game was not on the original schedule, but was planned after their matchup with TCU had to be postponed.

Ten different KU players found their way onto the score sheet. Lead by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 20 points off the bench. Kansas’ second leading scorer was a non-starter too, as Mitch Lightfoot scored 14. The win came without Remy Martin, who did not play due to a knee injury.

George Mason lingered the whole game. A Christian Braun buzzer beater to end the first half gave Kansas an eleven point lead at the break, but they couldn’t pull away in the second. Kansas extended their lead to 12 to start the second half but George Mason responded with a 10-3 run to keep themselves in it.

The KU lead was cut to five with 3:45 to play, but it never got closer than that. An Ochai Agbaji and-one layup with 1:48 to play put the Jayhawks up eleven, and proved to be the dagger. Agbaji finished with eleven points. Christian Braun scored ten.

KU takes the court again on Tuesday, Jan. 4 for their Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State.