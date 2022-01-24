Kansas beats Texas Tech in double overtime

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 24: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots over Marcus Santos-Silva #14 and Daniel Batcho #4 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on January 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas beat Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday to stay undefeated at home.

KU has only lost twice this season and one of them was to Texas Tech on Jan. 8.

KU led most of the way in Monday night’s tilt. They even held an eight point lead with 2:59 left in the game. The Red Raiders ended regulation on a 11-2 run to tie the game. Ochai Agbaji attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would’ve won the game but it missed.

In overtime KU trailed most of the way. They were down 85-80 with 1:23 to play. Still trailing with nine seconds remaining in OT Ochai Agbaji drilled a 3-pointer to tie it and force double OT.

Ochai Agbaji is so clutch it’s ridiculous. He’s got 36 right now. pic.twitter.com/lv3jMuswWc — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 25, 2022

The Jayhawks fought out the victory in the second overtime to win 94-91. Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks in scoring with 37 points.