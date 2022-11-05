LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With a 5-0 start to the season, Kansas football seemed destined to reach the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility.

After a three-game skid, hopes were falling. The Jayhawks played host to No. 18 Oklahoma State to turn things around.

They made the most of the opportunity, beating the Cowboys 37-16 and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Scoring began with a 31-yard touchdown run from Devin Neal. A Jacob Borcila field goal put the Jayhawks up 10-0 after the first quarter.

Quarterback Jason Bean turned on the jets for a 73-yard rushing touchdown and added a pass to Lawrence Arnold for a score with under a minute to go in the first half. Heading into the locker room, the Jayhawks lead 24-7.

KU didn’t let up, scoring on a pass to Jared Casey after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly eight minutes of clock to take a 31-7 lead.

Two fourth quarter field goals and a score from Oklahoma State rounded out the scoring, giving the final score of 37-16.

Jason Bean threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Neal became the first player in Jayhawk history to record 100+ yards receiving (110) and 200+ yards rushing (224), adding a rushing touchdown.

After securing bowl eligibility, the Jayhawks will now head on the road to face Texas Tech next Saturday in Lubbock.