LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Monday afternoon came with good news and bad news for KU women’s basketball.

The bad news was that the Jayhawks are still not being ranked in the AP Top 25, despite two wins last week. The wins pushed their hot streak to seven straight games and improved their overall record to 19-5.

The good news came in the form of recognition and appreciation for head coach Brandon Schneider who was named the ESPN Coach of the Week.

Kansas reached ten Big 12 wins last week, becoming the first KU women’s basketball team to do so since 2000. The Jayhawks sit in third place in the Big 12 behind only No. 9 Iowa State and No. 5 Baylor.

Kansas will play those two teams this week. They host Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Allen Fieldhouse, and take on Baylor in Waco on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Jayhawks are seeking their first NCAA tournament appearance since Coach Schneider took over as the head coach. This is the seventh season for Schneider.

Brandon Schneider’s father, Bob Schneider, was announced as an inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.