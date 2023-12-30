KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas closed nonconference play with a convincing 86-67 win over the Wichita State Shockers in an in-state battle at T-Mobile Center Saturday afternoon.

Wichita State hung around for much of the first half, but a 10-3 Kansas run put them up 43-27 going into halftime.

Kansas carried that momentum into the second half, opening up with an 8-0 run. The Jayhawks led by as much as 28 points.

It was the Shockers second consecutive in Kansas City, where they faced Kansas State on December 21.

Kansas City native Dalen Ridgnal paced Wichita State with 13 points.

Hunter Dickinson finished with a double-double and a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points with seven rebounds and seven assists.

The win puts the second ranked Jayhawks at 12-1 on the season. Kansas will open conference play on Saturday against TCU at home at 1 p.m.