LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of KU football’s top defenders is coming back for revenge.

That’s the message Mello Dotson delivered in his social media post on Sunday, sharing he will return to Kansas football for the 2024 season.

The junior cornerback was a major factor in the defensive improvement for Kansas in 2023, playing opposite fellow standout Cobee Bryant. Dotson was named a College Football Network (CFN) All-America Third Team for his redshirt-junior campaign.

Dotson recorded a pick-six in back-to-back games this season – both coming in one-score victories.