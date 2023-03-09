KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are moving on to the next round of the Big 12 tournament.

After a 78-61 win over West Virginia on Thursday, Kansas will now face fifth-seed Iowa State in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Jayhawks began the game with a bit of a slow start but got rolling halfway through the first half with a 14-0 run and ended the half with a 31-23 lead.

A monstrous second-half effort cemented their status in the win column.

Four of the five starting Jayhawks scored in double digits; Jalen Wilson led the way with 22 points while KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris both had 13 and Gradey Dick had 18.

The win comes after the news that head coach Bill Self was hospitalized, according to KU Athletics, and missed Thursday day’s game.

The department later updated that Self will miss the entire Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas Athletics initially did not release specifics about Self’s condition, only saying he’s recovering from an illness.

“Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System,” according to Kansas Athletics.

Later Thursday, KU Health System shut down rumors that Self suffered a heart attack. The health system said Self arrived at the emergency department Wednesday night and underwent a standard procedure that went well.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future,” Self said in a statement.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts served as the team’s head coach for the game against West Virginia.

Roberts spoke to ESPN after arriving at T-Mobile center before Thursday’s game.

“We always say ‘next man up.’ We always say ‘faces change expectations don’t.’ That’s what coach preaches everyday and our guys know that. We know he’s in good hands. We know he’s doing well and all those things,” Roberts said during the interview.

KU will face Iowa State at 6 p.m. Friday night.