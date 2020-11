FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 26: Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the net as Anton Watson #22 and Oumar Ballo #21 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs defend during the first half during the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 26, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KSNT) – The #6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks opened the season with a 102-90 loss to #1 Gonzaga at the Fort Myers Tipoff.

Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 22 points. Ochai Agbaji added 17 while freshman Bryce Thompson scored 12 in his Jayhawk debut.

Kansas returns to action Friday against St. Joseph’s at the Fort Myers Tipoff.