AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball suffered a late comeback loss to Texas on Monday.

The Jayhawks led by four with 1:13 to play. Tre Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns within one. After an Ochai Agbaji turnover, Timmy Allen sank a midrange jump shot to give UT the lead with 24 seconds left.

Kansas took the ball back but turned it over again after Dajaun Harris tried driving to the hoop. Texas made both free-throws after a KU foul to go up by three, and Kansas would not score again.

It’s only the second conference loss of the season for the Jayhawks, but it’s their second defeat in the last nine days.

Jalen Wilson carried a heavy load in the game with 18 points and eleven rebounds. David McCormack scored 16 and grabbed seven boards. Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji scored 13 and eleven points, respectively.

Kansas still sits atop the Big 12 basketball standings with an 8-2 record in conference play. They’ll take the court next against Oklahoma in Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 12.