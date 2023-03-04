AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball traveled to Texas on Saturday for the Jayhawks’ final regular season matchup.

The Longhorns limited the Jayhawks offensively, beating Kansas 75-59.

Kansas scored on its first possession off a K.J. Adams Jr. jumper. The Jayhawks didn’t score for another five minutes. Strong defense propelled Texas to an early 9-2 lead.

The first half carried on that way. Stifling defense both ways kept scoring at a minimum, but Texas gained a slight advantage, leading 28-16 with three minutes to play in the half.

A Joseph Yesufu 3-pointer with seconds remaining pulled the Jayhawks into single-digits, but the Longhorns still took a 32-24 lead into the locker room.

Texas opened the second half on a 7-0 run to jump out to a 15-point lead. Every time Kansas would try to cut into the deficit, the Longhorns would respond.

A Gradey Dick 3-pointer with eight minutes remaining cut the Jayhawk deficit to eight points, but Texas answered with six-straight to extend its lead.

The Longhorns made shots down the stretch to finish the game, beating the Jayhawks 75-59.

Jalen Wilson led the team in scoring with 23 points and ten rebounds, the only player to record double figures in any stat.

The Kansas loss makes the team’s regular-season record 75-59, 13-5 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will be the one-seed in the Big 12 tournament, starting play at 2 p.m. in Kansas City Thursday, March 9.