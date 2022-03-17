FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas basketball fans met at the Roundup Inn at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, as excitement built up for the Jayhawks’ first-round NCAA tournament game.

Kansas tips off against Texas Southern at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Jayhawk fans flocked to Fort Worth from all over the country. Some fans drove down from the Sunflower State, while others live in Texas and didn’t have to travel far at all.

Whether their drive, or flight, to Fort Worth was many hours, or just a few minutes, KU fans gather with one shared hope: Cheering on the Jayhawks to a win.

“This is actually our first game as a family, and I plan on taking them back to Lawrence next season,” long-time KU fan Jay Balthorp said.

This tournament is the 32nd-straight ‘Big Dance’ the Jayhawks have received an invitation to. The team has played in a lot of these games and typically has great support in Texas.

“We have such a great fan base in Fort Worth and Dallas, we have a great turn out down here,” KU Chancellor Doug Girod said.

The pregame party featured a pep rally with the KU band and cheerleaders, merchandise from Rally House and free snacks for attendees. Tickets to the pregame party were free for children and $10 for adults.