Kansas football announces coaching staff changes

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football announced changes to their coaching staff on Monday.

Kansas announced that defensive line coach Kwahn Drake and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson will not be returning to the coaching staff. Jordan Peterson and Taiwo Onatolu, who both served as senior analysts this past season, have been promoted to on-field coaches.

Onatolu coaches defensive ends, cornerbacks and special teams for Leipold at Buffalo.

“Taiwo contributed greatly to our success at Buffalo and will thrive in this new role,” Leipold told KU Athletics.

Peterson coached the Kansas safeties in 2020 and served as the interim defensive coordinator in the last game of the 2020 season. He will now coach defensive backs.

“Jordan has a proven track record as a player and coach, and I am confident his experiences will elevate our secondary and our program,” Leipold told KU Athletics.