WACO (KSNT) – Coming off a two-game skid after a 5-0 start, Kansas football had the opportunity to get back in rhythm Saturday at Baylor.

Despite a strong second-half effort, the Jayhawks couldn’t overcome a 28-3 halftime deficit, falling to the Bears 35-23.

Kansas’ opening possession stalled with a three-and-out. With strong winds coming at the Jayhawks, punter Reis Vernon only managed a 14-yard punt, setting the Bears up on the Jayhawk 41-yard line.

Baylor would take an advantage and score seven players later. The next play for Kansas on offense resulted in a fumble by wide receiver Quentin Skinner.

The Bears scored 40 seconds later, putting Baylor up 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.

Kansas would score a field goal on the next possession, but the Jayhawk defense let Baylor score two more touchdowns in the first half. At intermission, the Bears led 28-3.

The second half felt like a different story. Baylor drove deep into KU territory, but a fumble scooped up by defensive lineman Jereme Robinson set up the Jayhawks with first-and-goal.

Kansas used the turnover and scored its first touchdown of the game via a Devin Neal touchdown run.

The Bears punted on their next possession and the Jayhawks went down and scored off a 24-yard pass to Quentin Skinner. After Baylor turned it over on downs, Kansas scored again, shortening the Bears’ lead to 28-23.

Baylor got the ball back and marched down field to strengthen their lead. A touchdown put the Bears up 35-23.

After the Jayhawks failed to convert on fourth down, Baylor kneeled out, winning the game 35-23 and dropping Kansas’ record to 5-3.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean – still in in replacement of Jalon Daniels – threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, adding another score with his legs.

Baylor controlled the time of possession substantially, running 83 plays to Kansas’ 49. The Bears held on to the football for 40:10 of game time, with the Jayhawks only having 19:50.

Kansas has the week off before coming back home for a matchup with No. 11 Oklahoma State on November 5.