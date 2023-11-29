LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football players are getting recognized for their efforts during the 2023 season.

Eleven Jayhawks earned Big 12 postseason awards, highlighted by multiple First-Team All-Big 12 selections and one Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. This is the first time since 2018 and the fourth time in Kansas history that at least three Jayhawks have earned first-team honors.

Defensive lineman Austin Booker earned the Defensive Newcomer of the Year title in his first season at Kansas. Booker also earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, along with defensive back Cobee Bryant and offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Running back Devin Neal and defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. earned Second-Team All-Big 12 awards, while quarterback Jason Bean, wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, tight end Mason Fairchild, offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, Dominick Puni, defensive back Mello Dotson, defensive lineman Jereme Robinson and Austin Booker rounded out the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list.

Bryant, Puni and Fairchild have now earned All-Big 12 awards for the second-straight season, with Bryant earning a first-team selection and Puni earning an honorable mention in 2022.

Neal, a Lawrence native, is the third player in Kansas history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, picking up the third All-Big 12 honor of his career. Logan Jr. also picked up the fourth All-Big 12 honor of his career, while Novitsky earned his third.

KU’s 11 awards marks the most most All-Big 12 selections its tallied in a season since 2016.

Kansas finished the season with an 8-4 record – its most wins since 2008 – and is currently waiting to learn of its bowl game destination.