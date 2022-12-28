MEMPHIS (KSNT) – For the first time since the 2008 season, Kansas football found itself playing in a bowl game. Years of demise turned into success in head coach Lance Leipold’s first full season at the helm of the program.

The magical season earned the Jayhawks a trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against Arkansas. Despite a huge comeback effort, Kansas wasn’t able to finish in overtime, ending with a 55-53 loss.

Arkansas started with the ball and the offense looked good, but Kansas’s defense stood deep in its own territory, allowing just a field goal to fall behind 3-0.

The Jayhawk offense responded quick. Quarterback Jalon Daniels found Topeka-native running back Ky Thomas wide open for a 29-yard touchdown reception. Kansas took its only lead of the game at 7-3.

The Razorbacks responded even quicker, exploiting busted coverage for a 59-yard touchdown. Looking like a shootout, disaster struck for the Jayhawks.

On the ensuing kickoff, return-man Sevion Morrison couldn’t reel in the catch, as Arkansas fell on the ball at the Jayhawk 17-yard-line. The next play, the Razorbacks scored again to go up 17-7.

Kansas was driving down the field when another turnover happened: Daniels threw an interception in Arkansas territory. The Razorbacks used this turnover to go on an 11-play drive for a touchdown and go up 24-7 after one quarter of play.

Scoring slowed, but not by much. With five minutes to go in the half, Arkansas scored on a 20-yard run to go up 31-7. Kansas responded with a minute remaining in the half on a pass from Daniels to Mason Fairchild to cut the deficit to 31-13.

A saving grace for the Jayhawks – Arkansas got deep into Kansas territory with just seconds remaining in the half, but KU defensive back O.J. Burroughs intercepted the pass to end a scoring threat.

Out of half, the Jayhawks failed to move the ball. Arkansas responded with a run on nine of its ten plays to score another touchdown and go up 38-13.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter, Thomas found pay dirt again, scoring from two-yards out and cut the deficit to 38-23. The Jayhawks forced a punt on Arkansas’s possession, and scored a field goal off of it to cut the deficit to 38-23.

KU made it interesting down the stretch – with a minute to go, the Jayhawks scored a touchdown to make it a one-score game at 38-30. Needing a miracle, Kansas fell on the onside kick to retain possession.

The magic continued. On third down in Arkansas territory, the Jayhawks found Luke Grimm in the endzone to cut the lead to two. Needing the two-point conversion, Daniels found Lawrence Arnold in the endzone to tie the game at 38-38.

Arkansas’s offense couldn’t score with less than a minute to go, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, KU was the first on offense. On the first play, the Jayhawks got inside the ten-yard to set up first-and-goal. On fourth down, Daniels found an open Jared Casey to take the team’s first lead since 7-3 at 45-38.

The Jayhawk defense allowed Arkansas to score in two plays to make the lead just 45-44. Arkansas decided to kick the extra point to tie the game at 45-45.

Arkansas scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the second overtime to go up 53-45. The Jayhawks scored on a Daniels run to get to 53-51. Daniels was stopped on the two-point conversion, but a penalty gave the Jayhawks another shot.

Daniels found Casey again for the two-point, tying the game at 53-53. Arkansas scored to make it 55-53, and Kansas couldn’t find the endzone to end the game at 55-53.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels put up good numbers, less the turnovers, accounting for 544 passing yards for 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Thomas scored one rushing touchdowns, but the Jayhawk rushing attack, trailing the whole game, only managed 59 yards.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the Razorbacks benefited most from the ground. Jefferson, Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green each scored a touchdown as Arkansas put up 394 rushing yards.

The loss ends Kansas’s season at 6-7.