AMES, Iowa (KSNT) – Kansas football had a tough road matchup at Iowa State on Saturday after an upset over Oklahoma the week prior.

Despite the highs of last week’s win, the Jayhawks stayed focus, edging out a 28-21 win over the Cyclones. The win marks the most since Kansas’ 2008 season, when the Jayhawks won eight games.

Kansas made sure to start fast. After an Iowa State three-and-out, quarterback Jason Bean drove the offense 86 yards for a touchdown, capped by a Devin Neal six-yard run. This gave the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead.

The rest of the first quarter was stagnant. With ten minutes left in the second quarter, Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson intercepted a Cyclone pass, taking it back for a pick-six, good for a 14-0 Jayhawk lead.

Iowa State responded with a time-expiring field goal at the end of the half, as the Jayhawks led 14-3 at the break.

The Kansas offense kept running after halftime, taking the opening possession 75 yards for a touchdown, giving the Jayhawks a 21-3 lead.

The Cyclones started clawing back, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion, then another score minutes later to make the game 21-18 in favor of Kansas.

Bean then launched a pass to a wide-open Lawrence Arnold for an 80-yard touchdown with eight minutes to play, extending the Kansas lead to 28-18.

With five minutes to play, Iowa State made a field goal to make it a one-score game. Kansas did its job running out the clock, never giving the ball back, as the Jayhawks held on for a 28-21.

Bean finished 14 of 23 passing for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Jayhawks finished with 74 yards rushing.

The win moves Kansas’ record to 7-2, 4-2 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks return home on Saturday, Nov. 11 against Texas Tech.