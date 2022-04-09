LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – The Kansas football team held a “Spring Preview” scrimmage in front of a few thousand fans in David Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“I thought we had some flashes of guys that maybe didn’t play a whole lot last year, and I thought some of the newcomers flash and they’re going to help our team in the near future,” head coach Lance Leipold said.

Quarterback Jason Bean ran the ball in for a score and found wide receiver Lawrence Arnold through the air for another. Wide receiver Steven McBride caught a touchdown from quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Fans were able to see a new quarterback shine on Saturday – men’s basketball’s Chris Teahan. The National Champion dressed up in full pads, came in for one play and skied the football nearly 50 yards downfield for a touchdown.

“I didn’t think he could throw like that! I didn’t think the ball was going to go that far. That was a good throw actually,” linebacker Rich Miller said.

The rest of the National Champion Jayhawk squad was in attendance, too, as the team posed with their trophy on the field in-between periods.

The scrimmage allowed the football team to showcase their work as Spring football comes to an end.

“It helps us a lot. Let’s the fans see the new us,” running back Devin Neal said. “Our physical development, in the weight room…all of us are super big now. We’re getting faster, too. That’s the new us.”