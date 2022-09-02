LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football started off the 2022 season on a good note, taking down Tennessee Tech 56-10 Friday.

The Jayhawks started early with a Devin Neal touchdown run from 19 yards out. Two minutes later, Daniel Hishaw scored from nine yards on a run up the middle to take a 14-0 lead.

After Tennessee Tech got into Kansas territory the following possession, Cole Petrus blocked the Golden Eagles’ 50-yard field goal attempt. Cobee Bryant scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

Tennessee Tech made a field goal, but Jalon Daniels converted a touchdown on the ground and through the air in the final four minutes, giving the Jayhawks a 35-3 halftime lead.

Devin Neal added an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Sevion Morrison and Jason Bean added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the Jayhawks the 56-10 win.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels finished 15-18 with 189 yards, a touchdown and interception. Devin Neal finished with 108 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

Defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps Jr. finished with seven tackles, four for a loss and three sacks. Linebacker Eriq Gilyard picked up an interception.

Kansas travels to West Virginia for a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 10.