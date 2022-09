MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KSNT)- Kansas football moved to 2-0 with an overtime win against West Virginia on Saturday.

The Jayhawks took down the Mountaineers in a game that saw many highs and lows for both teams. KU won 55-42. KU ended the game with a pick-six from Ja’Cobee Bryant.

It’s the first 2-0 start for KU football since 2011.

Jalon Daniels went 17-for-27 with 215 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Daniels also ran for 82 yards. The Jayhawks are on the road again next week at Houston.