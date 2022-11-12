LUBBOCK, Tex. (KSNT) – Coming off a victory that made the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008, the Kansas football team traveled to Texas Tech to stay in the Big 12 conference title game race.

A big first half lead from the Red Raiders become too much for the Jayhawks to climb back from, with Texas Tech winning 43-28.

The scoring started right away for the Red Raiders, with a touchdown on the opening drive to go up 7-0.

Kansas responded with a risky fourth down pass to Jared Casey, who took the reception 66 yards to the endzone to even the score at 7-7.

Texas Tech went on to put up 17 unanswered points on a field goal and two touchdowns. Midway through the second quarter, the Red Raiders led 24-7.

The Jayhawks battled back over the next two drives. Quarterback Jason Bean used his legs for a touchdown, then passed to Luke Grimm for a touchdown to pull within three points.

With no time left on the clock, Texas Tech put a field goal on the scoreboard to take a 27-21 halftime lead.

The scoring stopped in the third quarter. Kansas used 15 plays and ate up seven minutes of the clock, but ended the drive with a missed field goal. Punts from both sides took the game to the fourth.

The Red Raiders started the fourth quarter with a touchdown to take a 33-21 lead. The Jayhawks responded with a 3rd and goal touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner from 20 yards out to shorten the lead to 33-28.

The Red Raiders scored a field goal to take an eight-point lead with under five minutes to play. On the Jayhawks next play, Bean was strip-sacked and the ball was recovered by Texas Tech. Bean was injured on the play, and Ethan Vasko came in for the remainder of the game.

The Red Raiders used the prime field position to score another touchdown, taking a 43-28 lead and putting the game out of reach.

The Jayhawks didn’t have enough time left to make a push, leaving the final score in favor of Texas Tech, 43-28.

Bean finished with 270 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and an interception. Lawrence Arnold hauled in 129 receiving yards. Running back Devin Neal had 190 rushing yards, including a 63-yard run.

The loss moves the Jayhawks’ record to 6-4. The team’s final home game of the season is Saturday against Texas.