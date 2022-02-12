LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball took down K-State in Lawrence on Saturday, getting revenge after the ‘Cats beat them earlier in the season.

Kansas came out firing, boosted by eight quick points from Holly Kersgieter, the Jayhawks jumped out to a 11-2 lead. They led by six at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was nearly the opposite. K-State took control and even took the lead. The Wildcats took a 26-24 lead into halftime.

Things flipped back in the third. KU outscored K-State by eleven points in the third and led by nine after three quarters. K-State came back and tied it with just over six minutes left to play. KU pulled away again though, taking a 12-point lead and holding it to win 63-51.

Holly Kersgieter surpassed 1,000 career points in the win while posting a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds. KU was led by Zakiyah Franklin with 16. Ayoka Lee scored 18 for K-State.

KU improves to 17-5 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12 with the win. K-State falls to 17-8 and 7-6 in the conference.