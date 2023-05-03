LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. will not return to the Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season and will enter the transfer portal, according to 247sports.

Cuffe, a redshirt freshman, appeared in two games with the Jayhawks after an injury in November. He logged six minutes total, one rebound and no points in either game.

The former four-star recruit is the sixth Kansas player to enter the transfer portal. Cuffe’s departure leaves the Jayhawks with three scholarships available to fill to finalize their 2023-24 roster.