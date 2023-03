LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball is going dancing.

The Jayhawks get the one-seed in the West Region and will face 16-seed Howard. Kansas will play on Thursday in Des Moines.

Kansas sports a 27-7 record, 13-5 in conference play.

It sounds like head coach Bill Self will return to the team for the tournament, after being released from the hospital Sunday afternoon. Self was hospitalized Thursday with chest tightness.

The Jayhawks fell to Texas in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.