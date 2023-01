LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll.

After a thrilling come-from-behind win for the Jayhawks against Oklahoma State Saturday, KU moves up to No. 3 after two-straight weeks at No. 4.

Kansas and Houston (No. 4) both move up one spot after then-No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season. No. 1 Purdue received 60 of 61 first place votes.

K-State unofficially lands at No. 30 in the rankings.