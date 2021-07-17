Kansas IMPACT signee gets official visit

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU IMPACT signee JP Bemberger finally got his official visit.

COVID protocols pushed Bemberger’s visit. Bemberger is a 16-year-old from Lenexa, Kansas. He signed with Jayhawk basketball in November through Team IMPACT.

Team IMPACT matches kids with serious illnesses to a college athletic team, to mitigate the isolation and depression kids going through this can feel. Bemberger is living with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

He and his family began with a tour of McCarthy Hall, the dorm the men’s basketball team lives in. Then, they met the coaches and staff in the basketball offices, and did workouts in the weight room and Allen Fieldhouse.