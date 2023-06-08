TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks will be going international per an announcement from the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas Athletics said in a press release that the Big 12 Conference has released the launch of Big 12 Mexico. This is the Conference’s first international extension that will send Big 12 athletes to Mexico with the Jayhawks taking the helm of what Kansas Athletics calls an innovative initiative.

Big 12 Mexico’s first matchup will be a men’s and women’s basketball game between Kansas and Houston in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in 2024, according to Kansas Athletics. Following this, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region. In 2026, the Big 12 will also explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey, the first bowl game ever held in Mexico.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

The Jayhawk’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will head to Mexico City in December 2024 to take part in their respective matchups against Houston, according to Kansas Athletics.

“Behind Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, the Big 12 is doing a lot to expand the conference brand, and one way they are doing this is by playing a game in Mexico City,” Coach Bill Self said. “Kelvin (Sampson) has built Houston back to a national power and this should be a great matchup. We’re excited to play a game in Mexico City and represent the Big 12.”

Kansas Athletics stated that both Fox and ESPN will help seed the Big 12 product across Mexico and Spanish-speaking communities. The Big 12 will also look to secure Spanish radio broadcasts for Big 12 Football and Basketball Championships for the first time in 2023-2024 and beyond.