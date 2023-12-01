LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The game received as much hype as a regular season matchup could – and it did not disappoint.

Kansas beat the UConn in a game that came down to the wire, 69-65. The No. 5 Jayhawks hit big shots down the stretch to knock off the No. 4 Huskies.

The Jayhawks held a 12-point lead late in the first half, but UConn went on a 7-2 run to make it a 38-31 game at the half.

The Huskies carried that momentum into the second half, starting with five unanswered points. It took KU almost 2 1/2 minutes to make a field goal again. However, the Jayhawks still held onto their lead through the drought.

UConn took advantage of another KU drought to take its first lead of the game with 10:36 left, 47-46. The Huskies grew the lead to five before KJ Adams and Kevin McCullar Jr. retook the lead, 55-54.

McCullar and Hunter Dickinson drilled back-to-back 3’s to give KU a bigger, better 61-54 lead with 3:58 left.

Every big UConn make had a Kansas answer. McCullar nailed a big three with a minute to play to take a six-point lead. With a two-point lead with two seconds to go, Adams nailed two free throws to put the game on ice.

UConn couldn’t make anything happen, as Kansas went on to win 69-65.

McCullar led the Jayhawks in scoring with 21 points on 6-10 shooting, 3-4 from distance. Adams added 18 points, Dickinson with 15.

The win moves Kansas’ record to 7-1, 4-0 at home this season. The Jayhawks host Kansas City on Tuesday, Dec. 5.