NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – Off the heels of three-straight ranked opponent matchups, Kansas men’s basketball got as much of a break as it can in the Big 12 with a road trip to Oklahoma Saturday.

The Jayhawks dominated in an impressive showing, coming out on top of a lopsided 78-55 victory.

It wasn’t easy for Kansas from the tip, as the Sooners quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead, what would be Oklahoma’s largest lead of the game.

The Jayhawk defense settled in from there, allowing just three points over the next six minutes. Kansas took its first lead of the game at 19-18. After taking a 21-20 lead, the Jayhawks would never trail again.

Kansas ended the first half on a 16-2 run, promptly giving the Jayhawks a 13-point advantage heading into the locker room at 35-22.

Oklahoma opened the second half on 10-2 run, giving the Jayhawks a scare, cutting the deficit to five points. Again, the Jayhawk defense found its rhythm, only allowing six points over the next eight minutes.

Up 59-42 with ten minutes to play, Kansas went on a 10-1 run to further extend its lead. The two teams traded baskets the rest of the way, ending the game with a 78-55 Jayhawk victory.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with scoring 18 as four starters reached double figures. Dajuan Harris Jr. finished with 16, Kevin McCullar Jr. with 13 and K.J. Adams Jr. with 10. Gradey Dick scored eight and didn’t attempt a three-pointer.

The win marks No. 20 for Kansas this season, moving its season record to 20-5, 8-4 in conference play. The Jayhawks are back in action on Tuesday at Oklahoma State.