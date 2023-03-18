DES MOINES, IA (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball’s season has come to an end.

The Jayhawks fell 72-71 against 8 seed Arkansas in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

The Razorbacks were first on the board, but strong defense carried the Jayhawks on an 11-0 run to go up 11-2 six minutes into the game. It took Arkansas ten minutes to break into double-digit points.

With nine minutes left in the first half, Joseph Yesufu launched a 3-pointer from the logo with the shot clock expiring. The three went in, giving Kansas an 18-11 lead and sparking the crowd in Des Moines. It was the only 3-pointer Kansas made in the first half.

With three minutes to play in the half, point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. twisted his ankle and had to be taken to the locker room.

The Jayhawk defense continued to play hard, keeping the Razorbacks from making big cuts into the lead. At the break, Kansas led 35-27.

The second half started with Arkansas pulling within four points, but a 7-0 Jayhawks run, capped by a Jalen Wilson 3-pointer, put Kansas up 42-31.

With 12 minutes to play, Arkansas went on an 11-0 run to take its first lead since 2-0. Harris Jr. responded with a 3-pointer to give Kansas the lead back at 54-52 with 7:35 remaining.

The game was close from there, with neither team reaching more than a one-possession lead. A Harris Jr. free throw put Kansas up 65-63 with two minutes to play. Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV followed with a layup to tie at 65-65.

A Council IV free throw put the Razorbacks up 68-67 with 23.7 seconds to play. An offensive rebound put Arkansas back at the line to go up 70-67 with 20.4 to play.

Wilson was fouled on a layup with 8.0 seconds remaining. He hit both free throws to cut the deficit to 70-69. Council IV was fouled and hit both free throws to go back up 72-69.

Wilson was fouled once again coming down the court. He hit both free throws, but Kansas couldn’t foul in time as Arkansas ran out the clock, ending the game 72-71 in favor of the Razorbacks.

The scoring for the Jayhawks was very spread out, with Wilson leading with 20, K.J. Adams Jr. with 14, Kevin McCullar Jr. adding 13 and Harris Jr. with 12.

The Jayhawks end the season with a 28-8 record and a Big 12 regular season title.

Arkansas will play the winner of four-seeded UConn and five-seeded Saint Mary’s in the Sweet Sixteen. The Huskies and Gaels play Sunday at 5:10 p.m.