LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball is a number one seed in the Midwest Region in the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks received the news Sunday night that they’ve earned an NCAA tournament one seed for the 15th time in program history. It’s the 50th NCAA tournament appearance in program history and the tournament bid makes 32 appearances in a row for the Jayhawks, the longest all-time streak in college basketball.

Kansas will play the winner of sixteen seeds Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 17.

If the Jayhawks win their first round matchup they’ll face the winner of San Diego State and Creighton. Other teams in the Jayhawks region include two seed Auburn, three seed Wisconsin, four seed providence and five seed Iowa.

Arizona, Gonzaga and Baylor are the other one-seeds in the NCAA tournament.