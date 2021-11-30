Kansas Relays postponed until 2023

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2022 Kansas Relays will be postponed to 2023, KU Athletics announced Tuesday.

The Kansas Relays will return to Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15, 2023. It will be the 100th anniversary since the first running of the Relays.

“We are incredibly proud of the history of the Kansas Relays as well as the significance of the event for our university, the sport of track and field, Lawrence and the state of Kansas,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “The Kansas Relays is a signature event with a rich history and we are committed to making the 2023 version the best yet as we honor the 100th anniversary of the Relays.”

Throughout the years, the Kansas Relays welcomed hundreds of Olympic athletes, national champions, All-Americans and more, and will host many more to come.