Kansas responds to NCAA’s notice of allegations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has issued a response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations against the school.

The University of Kansas (the “University” or “Kansas”) is committed to full compliance with NCAA legislation, as has been demonstrated by the comprehensive nature and extent of its compliance efforts over the years. When there are suspected violations of NCAA rules and regulations, the University has not hesitated to investigate, self-report, cooperate, and ultimately when appropriate, accept responsibility. It is because of that commitment to integrity, the rules, and its robust compliance efforts, that the institution has strong ground to stand on when it believes that allegations of NCAA rules and regulations charged against it are simply unsupported by the evidence and the record.

In this case, stemming from federal criminal trials in 2018, there are several facts that are in dispute; there are assumptions made; and, perhaps most importantly, there are unprecedented and novel theories put forward that, if found to have merit by the Panel, would dramatically alter the collegiate sports landscape in ways not contemplated by the Membership. This infractions’ proceeding would redefine the criminal verdicts in the federal trials if the Panel adopts the enforcement staff’s theories. In its Response, the University formally challenges each of the men’s basketball related allegations in the Amended Notice of Allegations (“ANOA”) as neither NCAA legislation nor the facts support the enforcement staff’s allegations.