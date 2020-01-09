Kansas rolls past Iowa State

AMES, IA – JANUARY 8: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Prentiss Nixon #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones battle for the ball in the first half of their game at Hilton Coliseum on January 8, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, IA (KSNT) – The last time Kansas met Iowa State it resulted in a loss in the Big 12 Tournament title game. The Jayhawks got revenge with a 79-53 win Wednesday night in Ames. #3 Kansas controlled the game throughout with a 20 point lead at halftime.

Devon Doston scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Jayhawks while Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack added 16. Udoka Azubuike chipped in 10 points in the win.

The victory improves KU to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks return home Saturday for a matchup with #4 Baylor.