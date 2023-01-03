LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal.

Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night.

Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season.

After 166 carries for 824 yards and 6 touchdowns as a freshman at Minnesota, Thomas only took 53 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrence.

In the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Thomas scored two touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving.