LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Coming off a loss to Texas Tech, Kansas football returned home Saturday to face Texas in the Jayhawks’ final home game of the season.

Kansas never found its footing and couldn’t overcome a big halftime deficit, falling to the Longhorns 55-14. Jalon Daniels returned to the field for the first time since Oct. 1.

Both teams started the afternoon with punts, but Texas quickly put that behind them.

UT’s All-American running back Bijan Robinson started scoring with a two-yard rushing touchdown. After a KU punt, Robinson was back in the end zone two plays later to give Texas a 14-0 lead.

The rest of the first half was similar – Kansas turned the ball over on downs, and the Longhorns kicked a field goal to go up 17-0. The Jayhawks missed a field goal, and Texas threw a touchdown to go up 24-0.

Daniels then threw an interception in Texas territory. The Longhorns ran into the end zone via Robinson as the first half clock expired to take a 31-0 lead into the locker room.

The Jayhawks punted out of halftime, and Texas responded with a 32-yard touchdown run from Robinson. Robinson finished the game with 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

After a field goal to go up 41-0, Kansas’ offense started to click. The Jayhawks used the air attack as Daniles found Torry Locklin in the endzone for a touchdown, making the score 41-7.

The Longhorn offense didn’t let up – scoring another touchdown. This score was answered again by the Jayhawks on a touchdown pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm, cutting the UT lead to 48-14.

Texas found the endzone one last time to take a 55-14 lead, ending the game with that final score.

The game marked the return of Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hasn’t played since he was injured October 8 against TCU. Daniels finished with 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Kansas running backs combined for only 105 yards on 30 carries – the team’s second-lowest rushing total of the season. Jalon Daniels finished with 230 passing yards on 17-for-26. He threw two touchdowns and one interception.

KU football wraps up the regular season with a trip to in-state rival K-State next Saturday. The Wildcats beat West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.