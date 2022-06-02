LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas track and field will send nine athletes to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon next week.

The Jayhawks qualified six athletes in individual events and one relay.

Zach Bradford and Clayton Simms qualified in men’s pole vault. Alexander Jung will compete in the men’s decathlon. On the women’s side, the Jayhawks qualified Rylee Anderson in high jump, Alexandra Emilianov in discus and Honour Finley in the 800 meter run.

Finley is also a member of the 4×400 meter relay team that qualified. Alongside Finley in the NCAA championship bound relay is Mariah Kuykendoll, Satanya Wright and Anna Siemens.

The meet will take place in Eugene, Oregon. Often reffered to as ‘Tracktown USA,’ Eugene is rich in track and field history.

“Even back when I was running, which was many many years ago, we had to go through Eugene to be great,” KU head track and field coach Stanley Redwine said. “And that’s the way it is now.”

Getting to Eugene is obviously not easy. Two KU seniors said they had to battle a substantial amount of adversity to earn a spot in the National meet.

Finley battled COVID-19 both last season and this season. The virus not only stopped her from competing for some time, but even affected her after she was able to return to the track.

“I went through that for a reason,” Finley said. “My hard work is still paying off and everybody gets to see that come into fruition.”

Zach Bradford got off to a scorching start to the season, breaking the facility record in each of the first four meets he competed in. When a pole slipped out of his hand at a meet in Nebraska, Bradford’s mental game was thrown off.

“Battling over the mental toughness is one obstacle you’ve got to get over when pole vaulting and in track itself,” Bradford said. “That’s where the bump in the road camp in the middle of the season and I’ve been battling back from that but we’re definitely getting over that obstacle.”