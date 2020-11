Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks against TCU defenders guard Edric Dennis (2), PJ Fuller (4,) Kevin Samuel (21) and Charles O’Bannon Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

BRISTOL, Conn. (KSNT) — Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike was drafted 27th overall by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

As a senior at Kansas, Azubuike averaged a double-double with 13.7 points per game along with 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. Azubuike’s career field goal percentage of 74.9% is the highest in NCAA history.

Azubuike will join fellow Utah Jazz center’s Tony Bradley and Rudy Gobert.