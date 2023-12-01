LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A memorable Kansas volleyball season came to an end in Horejsi Family Arena on Friday.

After dropping the first and third set, the Jayhawks rallied to take the match to a fifth and deciding set, but Penn State prevailed in a wire-to-wire finish, with the Nittany Lions winning 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-13).

Kansas hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament as a four-seed. The Jayhawks handled Omaha in the opening round on Thursday, but couldn’t get past five-seeded Penn State.

Graduate senior and first-team Big 12 member Regan Cooper put up incredible numbers in the loss with 29 kills. Topeka native and Big 12 Setter of the Year Camryn Turner provided a whopping 54 assists.

The loss ends the Jayhawks’ season with a 25-6 record and round of 32 NCAA tournament appearance.