LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Jackson’s Big 12-leading eighth double-double of the season with a 17-point, 19-rebound performance in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 opening win at Oklahoma State.

This is Jackson’s first time with a weekly honor. Teammate Zakiyah Franklin was named player of the week on December 19.