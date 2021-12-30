Kansas women’s basketball game against TCU Sunday is postponed

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas women’s basketball announced Thursday afternoon that its game against Texas Christian University is postponed “in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.”

“Threshold guidelines” refer to the amount of active players team team has available.

The Jayhawks’ game on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern State program. Kansas will action to play on Jan. 5 at home versus West Virginia.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

