LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Big 12 regular season awards bid well for the Kansas women’s basketball team.

Center Taiyanna Jackson was a unanimous First Team selection, with guard Zakaiyah Franklin joining her on the first team.

Jackson leads the conference in rebounding with 12.3 per game, along with adding 15.1 points per contest. Her 89 blocks on the season leads the Big 12, which has landed her on the all-conference Defensive Team as well.

Franklin leads the Jayhawks in scoring at 15.9 points per game, which is fourth in the conference.

Guard Holly Kersgieter landed on the conference Honorable Mention team after averaging 13.9 points per game and finishing second on the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game.