LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas basketball will hang a championship banner in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks’ women’s basketball team won the women’s NIT tournament on Saturday with a 66-59 victory over Columbia.

The championship game was a close one through a quarter of play, with Columbia maintaining a close 16-15 advantage.

Kansas was able to make up ground in the second quarter, winning the period by four points to take a 31-28 lead into the locker room.

The Jayhawks used the third quarter to start pulling away. A 15-0 run from Kansas put the Jayhawks up by ten. With a quarter to play, Kansas led 49-39.

Kansas didn’t let up in the fourth. The Jayhawks led by as much as 12 as Columbia brought itself within five points with 15 seconds to play, but the effort was too late as Kansas won 66-59.

Zakaiyah Franklin led the team in scoring 19 points in a balanced effort. Center Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points and 21 rebounds, Wyvette Mayberry 12 points and Chandler Prater nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Kansas women’s basketball team finishes with a 25-11 record with a WNIT championship.