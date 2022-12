LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball player Zakiyah Franklin is the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Franklin put up a team-high 26 points on 9-14 shooting in the Jayhawks’ win against Tulsa. She added five rebounds, two assists and two steals as Kansas has remains unbeaten through ten games.

The Jayhawks travel to Nebraska on Wednesday for the team’s final non-conference game.