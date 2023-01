LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Jayhawk is returning home as a professional soccer player.

The Kansas City Current drafted midfielder Rylan Childers in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The Current took her in the fourth round with the 42nd-overall pick.

Childers started every game she played at KU. She recorded seven goals and six assists in 2022. Before KU, Childers played at UMKC. In two years, she had 21 goals and 24 assists.