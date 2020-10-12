Kendrick named KU starting quarterback

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Miles Kendrick #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs the ball against linebacker Silas Kelly #29 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the game at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon revealed on Monday that Miles Kendrick will be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback against West Virginia on Saturday.

“We told him that he’s our guy this week. We named him a captain because of the way that he practiced last week,” said Dearmon.

KU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon on Thomas MacVittie's return and naming Miles Kendrick the starting quarterback for this week against West Virginia. #kufball pic.twitter.com/7lKzl6s4UC — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) October 12, 2020

Dearmon also revealed that Thomas MacVittie is back practicing with the team. Kendrick, MacVittie, and freshman Jalon Daniels have all seen action for the Jayhawks this season.

KU travels to West Virginia to face off with the Mountaineers Saturday at 11 AM on Fox 43.