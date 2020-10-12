Kendrick named KU starting quarterback

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon revealed on Monday that Miles Kendrick will be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback against West Virginia on Saturday.
“We told him that he’s our guy this week. We named him a captain because of the way that he practiced last week,” said Dearmon.
Dearmon also revealed that Thomas MacVittie is back practicing with the team. Kendrick, MacVittie, and freshman Jalon Daniels have all seen action for the Jayhawks this season.
KU travels to West Virginia to face off with the Mountaineers Saturday at 11 AM on Fox 43.