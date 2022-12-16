LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. is not done in Lawrence.

The senior leader announced on social media Friday afternoon he will return to Kansas for his super-senior season in 2023.

“I came to Kansas to turn around the program, and we’re just getting started,” Logan Jr. said in a video announcing his decision on Twitter.

Logan Jr. had six pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble in the regular season for the Jayhawks in 2022. He led the Big 12 with 113 tackles in 2021.

The veteran safety will use the extra-year of eligibility granted to him from the ‘COVID season’ to return for a fifth-year of action.

KU plays Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28.